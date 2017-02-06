Turkey Has Extradited Only One Out of 12 People Requested by Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Turkey has extradited only one person out of the 12 requested by Moscow in the past two years, Russian Deputy Justice Minister Dmitry Aristov said on Monday.

"We sent 12 identical requests for extradition, only one person was extradited," Aristov said.

© AFP 2016/ OZAN KOSE Turkey Protests Ruling of Greek Court to Not Extradite Turkish Soldiers

According to Aristov, the Russian side considered 11 requests from Turkey on extradition of suspects, defendants and convicts for criminal proceedings and execution of a sentence in 2015-2016. In response to Turkey's requests, Moscow extradited 10 people and is now considering the case of the remaining person, the official said.

On Monday, the foreign affairs committee of the State Duma considered a draft project on ratification of the Russian-Turkish agreement on mutual legal assistance and extradition. The Russian Justice Ministry expects that the document ratification may help mitigate the situation with the bilateral extradition processes.