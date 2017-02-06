Trump Voices Support to NATO in Phone Call With Bloc's Chief

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The White House stated that Trump and Stoltenberg agreed to "continue close coordination and cooperation to address the full range of security challenges facing NATO," adding the Trump agreed to participate in the 2017 NATO summit in Europe in late May.

"President Donald J. Trump spoke today with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg about the United States’ strong support for NATO. The leaders discussed how to encourage all NATO allies to meet their defense spending commitments," the readout of the talk released by the White House said.

On Saturday, Trump held a phone talk with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni during which he reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to NATO, the White House said in a statement.

© AP Photo/ Evgeniy Maloletka Trump, NATO Chief Stoltenberg Discuss Peaceful Resolution in Ukraine

During his presidential election campaign Trump has repeatedly declared that NATO has become obsolete and threatened to decrease support of those European NATO states, who fail to fulfill their obligations as part of the military alliance, particularly in the sphere of defense spending.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May managed to secure a commitment from Donald Trump that he will fully support NATO.

During a press conference on January 27, as the UK PM was the first foreign minister to visit Trump at the White House, she was able to get the US president to stand behind the military alliance, which contradicts his views that NATO is "obsolete" which he expressed in the run-up to the US election.