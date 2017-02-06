Register
06:17 GMT +306 February 2017
Live
    Search
    The US and The NATO flag flie in front of two US Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter aircrafts at the Air Base of the Lithuanian Armed Forces in Šiauliai, Lithuania, on April 27, 2016.

    Trump Voices Support to NATO in Phone Call With Bloc's Chief

    © AFP 2016/ Petras Malukas
    World
    Get short URL
    310804

    US President Donald Trump in a phone call with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Sunday expressed Washington’s support to the alliance, the White House said.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The White House stated that Trump and Stoltenberg agreed to "continue close coordination and cooperation to address the full range of security challenges facing NATO," adding the Trump agreed to participate in the 2017 NATO summit in Europe in late May.

    "President Donald J. Trump spoke today with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg about the United States’ strong support for NATO. The leaders discussed how to encourage all NATO allies to meet their defense spending commitments," the readout of the talk released by the White House said.

    On Saturday, Trump held a phone talk with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni during which he reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to NATO, the White House said in a statement.

    Ukrainian tanks stand in the yard of an apartment block in Avdiivka, eastern Ukraine
    © AP Photo/ Evgeniy Maloletka
    Trump, NATO Chief Stoltenberg Discuss Peaceful Resolution in Ukraine
    During his presidential election campaign Trump has repeatedly declared that NATO has become obsolete and threatened to decrease support of those European NATO states, who fail to fulfill their obligations as part of the military alliance, particularly in the sphere of defense spending.

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May managed to secure a commitment from Donald Trump that he will fully support NATO.

    During a press conference on January 27, as the UK PM was the first foreign minister to visit Trump at the White House, she was able to get the US president to stand behind the military alliance, which contradicts his views that NATO is "obsolete" which he expressed in the run-up to the US election.

    Related:

    Swiss MP Questions Loyalty of Dual Citizens, Calls for End of Joint Nationality
    Call Between Stoltenberg, Russian Pranksters is Fake - NATO Spokeswoman
    US Destroyer Heading to Romanian Black Sea Port Amid NATO-Ukraine Drills
    Tags:
    support, NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      During his presidential election campaign Trump has repeatedly declared that NATO has become obsolete and threatened to decrease support of those European NATO states,
      -- Too bad Sputnik didn't harass Obama a little about his campaign promises. Trump has been in office for 2 weeks and the Democrats are obstructing him as much as possible. It is far too early to start saying Trump isn't doing what he promised. And there is a string of executive orders that prove Trump is doing exactly what he promised.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Best Aerial Shots of SkyPixel Photo Contest 2016
    Breathtaking Aerial Shots Featured in SkyPixel Photo Contest 2016
    Fallon Goes on a Rampage
    Tilting at Windmills
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok