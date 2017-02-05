Register
    Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Congress Hall in Philadelphia on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017

    Pence: Lifting of Anti-Russia Sanctions Depends on Moscow's 'Changes in Posture'

    © REUTERS/ David Swanson/The Philadelphia Inquirer
    US Vice President Mike Pence stated that Washington will consider lifting of anti-Russia sanctions depending on Moscow's "changes in posture".

    Ukrainian tanks stand in the yard of an apartment block in Avdiivka, eastern Ukraine
    © AP Photo/ Evgeniy Maloletka
    Mike Pence: US Concerned About Escalation of Violence in Eastern Ukraine
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States will consider lifting of anti-Russia sanctions depending on Moscow's "changes in posture", US Vice President Mike Pence said Sunday.

    "It just simply all depends … on whether or not we see the kind of changes in posture by Russia and the opportunity perhaps to work on common interests," Pence said in an interview with the ABC broadcaster, speaking about the possibility of lifting sanctions from Russia amid the recent escalation of violence in Ukraine.

    Building of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in Moscow
    A.Savin
    'Pragmatism': Kremlin Explains Reason Why US Amended Sanctions on Russia's FSB
    Pence noted that the common interests with Russia included fight against the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh) jihadist group, outlawed in Russia and the United States.

    "The president made it clear that top priority of this administration is to hunt down and destroy ISIS and its source … Russia has a common interest in confronting radical Islamic terrorism and especially ISIS. If we have opportunities to work together, I think the president is looking for an opportunity to begin that relationship anew," Pence told the broadcaster.

    In 2014, Washington and Brussels imposed a series of sanctions on Russia accusing it of the alleged involvement in the crisis in Eastern Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly denied the claims and introduced countermeasures.

      jas
      If we have opportunities to work together, I think the president is looking for an opportunity to begin that relationship anew," Pence told the broadcaster.
      --
      Once again, Sputnik twists the context of Pence's answer into something that seems to be a broken campaign promise, but isn't. This is all about the Marxist coup attempt to overthrow an elected US government, and most of the major world media are all for it.

      The odd thing about Sputnik and RT is that they seem to be completely infiltrated by radical views that don't represent the majority of Russians or people for world peace and stability in any way. The anti-Trump movement is part of the larger globalist, anti-individual movement and is all about the creation and expansion of a single government power and its control over the entire world.
      There be NO Crimea give up, and NO Syrian regime change. PENCE should remain a DECENT politician and don't mix with Mc Cain and other NAZI CRIMINALS of Washington.
      PENCE is NOT STUPID. He knows the TRUTH about Ukraine.
      IF Russia was there doing a FIGHT, Porky would had been in a TRIBUNAL LONG AGO. In MERE HOURS.
      ONLY a complete IDIOT believe Russia is there. They will last a few hours, IF Russia military go soft.
      Posture is very important, ranks seventeenth on most important factors for good health
