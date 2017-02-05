Pence: Lifting of Anti-Russia Sanctions Depends on Moscow's 'Changes in Posture'

"It just simply all depends … on whether or not we see the kind of changes in posture by Russia and the opportunity perhaps to work on common interests," Pence said in an interview with the ABC broadcaster, speaking about the possibility of lifting sanctions from Russia amid the recent escalation of violence in Ukraine.
"The president made it clear that top priority of this administration is to hunt down and destroy ISIS and its source … Russia has a common interest in confronting radical Islamic terrorism and especially ISIS. If we have opportunities to work together, I think the president is looking for an opportunity to begin that relationship anew," Pence told the broadcaster.
In 2014, Washington and Brussels imposed a series of sanctions on Russia accusing it of the alleged involvement in the crisis in Eastern Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly denied the claims and introduced countermeasures.
Reply | 3 | Edit | Delete If we have opportunities to work together, I think the president is looking for an opportunity to begin that relationship anew," Pence told the broadcaster. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete There be NO Crimea give up, and NO Syrian regime change. PENCE should remain a DECENT politician and don't mix with Mc Cain and other NAZI CRIMINALS of Washington. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete PENCE is NOT STUPID. He knows the TRUTH about Ukraine. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Posture is very important, ranks seventeenth on most important factors for good health
Once again, Sputnik twists the context of Pence's answer into something that seems to be a broken campaign promise, but isn't. This is all about the Marxist coup attempt to overthrow an elected US government, and most of the major world media are all for it.
The odd thing about Sputnik and RT is that they seem to be completely infiltrated by radical views that don't represent the majority of Russians or people for world peace and stability in any way. The anti-Trump movement is part of the larger globalist, anti-individual movement and is all about the creation and expansion of a single government power and its control over the entire world.
IF Russia was there doing a FIGHT, Porky would had been in a TRIBUNAL LONG AGO. In MERE HOURS.
ONLY a complete IDIOT believe Russia is there. They will last a few hours, IF Russia military go soft.
