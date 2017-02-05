Iran to Supply More Handmade Persian Rugs to US Despite Potential Trade Tussle

Iranian entrepreneurs plan to go ahead with the sale of their country's hand-woven rugs to the United States amid fears of President Donald Trump's possible tightening of import policy, Iran's IRNA news agency quoted an unnamed Iranian Foreign Ministry source as saying.

The source added that the US Treasury has not yet annulled its permission for the importing of Persian rugs, which was resumed in January 2016.

Earlier, a number of Iranian media outlets quoted Razi Miri, deputy head of the Iranian Carpet Exporters' Association, as saying that US authorities allegedly imposed a ban on imports of Iranian products and their supply to third countries.

In October 2016, Hamid Kargar, head of Iran's National Carpet Center, said that since the abolition of the anti-Iranian international sanctions, Iran has exported about $50 million worth of handmade carpets to the United States.

Accoridng to Kargar, Iran has a total of 40 carpet designs that each belong to a different geographical region; 29 of those designs have been internationally registered in the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in the last two years.

