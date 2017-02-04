Qatar Airways to Fly Barred Passengers to US as Judge Blocks Trump's Entry Ban

Qatar Airways will let boarding on flights to the United States to nationals the seven countries affected by Trump's executive order, which blocks refugees coming to the United States for 120 days, according to official statement.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Qatar Airways will let boarding on US-bound flights to nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries formerly banned from traveling to the United States after the US President Donald Trump's executive order was temporarily halted nationwide by the decision of a federal judge, the company's press service said Saturday.
"As directed by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), nationals of the seven affected countries listed below and all refugees seeking admission presenting a valid, unexpired U.S. visa or Lawful Permanent Resident (LPR) card (Green Card) will be permitted to travel to the United States and will be processed accordingly upon arrival," the Doha-based airline said in a statement.
Earlier in the day, reports emerged that Japan's ANA airline also lifted restrictions for nationals from seven countries listed in the US travel ban.
On January 27, Trump signed an executive order, which blocks refugees coming to the United States for 120 days, indefinitely suspends the entry of Syrian refugee, restricts immigration from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen for 90 days. The ban triggered large protests in the United States and provoked criticism across the world.
The order was halted nationwide on Friday, after a federal judge in Seattle granted a temporary restraining order on Trump's immigration ban.
