MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow understands the need to cooperate with Washington on combating terrorism, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday, noting increasing signs in that direction from new US leadership.

"We have repeatedly said that we proceed from the need to cooperate with the United States on the issue," Zakharova said at a weekly briefing.

She said that Moscow has noted that US President Donald Trump and his team's intent "to make this aspect of international relations, cooperation with partners, a priority."

"We can only applaud this and do our part to restore such cooperation with the US," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stressed.