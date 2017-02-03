US to Remain Europe's Ally Amid Trump Economy Plans - European Commissioner

© AFP 2016/ OLIVIER MORIN Over 50% People in Six European States Believe EU Needs NATO, US for Defense

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United States remains an ally and friend for Europe regardless of the president it chooses, but certain economy and migration policies of new US leader Donald Trump give cause for concern, European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici said Friday.

"We have to keep in mind that the United States, no matter what happens, no matter who the president is, is our partner, friend and ally… [However] there are worrying things, concerns, unacceptable things… Finally, in terms of the economy… there are certain tendencies that I look at with concern. Protectionism, because I think that the protectionism is bad for the global economy," Moscovici told Sud Radio.

According to the European commissioner, Trump calling Brexit "great" was an example of unacceptable behavior and so was the introduction of an entry ban for refugees.

"I am also worried when I see this order that blocks immigration from certain countries and that clearly targets Muslims," Moscovici said.

On January 27, Trump signed an executive order to block refugees from coming in the United States for 120 days; indefinitely suspend the entry of Syrian refugees; and restrict immigration from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen for 90 days.

The new US president has also signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade treaty and promised to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). The fate of the proposed Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership between the United States and the European Union is currently uncertain.