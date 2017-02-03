Delays in Intra-Syrian Talks Process Unacceptable - Russian Foreign Ministry

© REUTERS/ Mukhtar Kholdorbekov Syrian Armed Opposition Refuses to Take Part in Talks Not Leading to Power Transfer

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow considers postponing the resumption of the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva unacceptable, Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said Friday.

"On our part, we fully support the decisive attitude of [UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan] de Mistura on the soonest resumption of the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva. We consider the attempts to delay or postpone them unacceptable," Zakharova said at a press briefing.

The next round of UN-mediated talks in Geneva was initially expected to take place on February 8, but then rescheduled for February 20.