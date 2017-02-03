Lavrov Expresses Hope For Constructive Dialogue with Tillerson - Spokeswoman

© Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov Tillerson Must Sell Congress on Pragmatic Approach to US-Russia Relations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed hope for a constructive dialogue between Moscow and Washington in a congratulatory telegram to Rex Tillerson on being approved as the US secretary of state, Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said Friday.

"[The telegram] reads: Russian-US relations continue to play a special role in the modern world, remaining a key factor for ensuring the strategic stability and security. I am hoping for a constructive dialog with you on the whole range of the issues on bilateral and international agenda," Zakharova said at a press briefing.

Tillerson's candidature was approved by the US Senate on Wednesday.

Moreover, the possible timeframe for a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has not been worked out yet, but a conversation on the sidelines of some international events in February is not excluded, Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, added Friday.

"There is no timeframe outlined for the contacts [between Lavrov and Tillerson] yet," Zakharova said at a press briefing.

"There have been questions about the ministers of the two countries possibly meeting on the sidelines of various international events planned for February, we cannot exclude that," Zakharova also said.