Iran Fears US Warning on Missile Test Signals Trump Plans to Nix Nuclear Deal

"Additional fuel for such concerns came on February 1, when the Trump administration put Iran ‘on notice’ about its latest ballistic missile test and the arming of Yemen’s Houthi rebels," who have fired on US and allied ships.
Flynn’s comments came a day after Iran launched a ballistic missile, the latest in a series of tests, which began shortly after implementation of the 2015 nuclear agreement with the United States and five other nations to limit Iran’s development of nuclear weapons in exchange for sanctions relief.
Earlier this week, Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen attacked a Saudi-owned ship, killing two sailors.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Iran can do as it wishes .... Iran Needs Nukes top protect itself from A m e r i c a n Aggression Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Come on Iran...there were six countries that signed the agreement and you knew full well the US couldn't be trusted from the start so move on and do what you said you would and rebuild you economy with trustworthy friends based on " deeds rather than words". Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete If such a humongous supper naval ship can be destroyed by the Houthy rebel with simple suicide fishing boat, then stop building ships. They are no good against the one willing to trade life for ships or life for tanks. Looked also at South Korean naval ship years ago. It eas said North Korean is 50 years poorer than the south, yet, Soith Korean naval ship was cut in half.
