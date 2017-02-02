Iran Fears US Warning on Missile Test Signals Trump Plans to Nix Nuclear Deal

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The report was released after US National Security Advisor Michael Flynn issued a statement on Wednesday putting Iran on notice for violating a UN Security Council resolution regarding missiles.

"Additional fuel for such concerns came on February 1, when the Trump administration put Iran ‘on notice’ about its latest ballistic missile test and the arming of Yemen’s Houthi rebels," who have fired on US and allied ships.

Flynn’s comments came a day after Iran launched a ballistic missile, the latest in a series of tests, which began shortly after implementation of the 2015 nuclear agreement with the United States and five other nations to limit Iran’s development of nuclear weapons in exchange for sanctions relief.

Earlier this week, Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen attacked a Saudi-owned ship, killing two sailors.