Syrian Foreign Ministry Demands UNSC Take Measures Following 'Turkish Attacks'

BEIRUT (Sputnik) — Syria's Foreign Ministry has sent two letters to the UN Security Council and the UN secretary-general in connection with Turkey's "attacks" against the Syrian people, Syrian news agency SANA reported Thursday citing a ministry document.

"The leadership of Syria strongly condemns the numerous crimes and attacks by Turkey against the Syrian people, the integrity and sovereignty of the Syrian land. The government of the Syrian Arab Republic again demands that the Security Council take measures within the framework of its obligations to observe international law and peace," the document states.