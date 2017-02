MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow is ready for contacts with newly-approved US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with a possible meeting in Germany this month, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We are always ready. We expect there will be some contacts. It is difficult to say when exactly. There are different options, both Munich and Bonn," the source said.

Munich is scheduled to host a security conference on February 17-19, while a G20 foreign ministerial meeting is expected on February 16-17 in Bonn.

The US Senate confirmed former Exxon Mobil CEO Tillerson in a 56-43 vote on Wednesday.