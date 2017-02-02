Kiev Sees Positive Developments at UNSC in Work on Conflict in Eastern Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Yelchenko was referring to the Council statement condemning violence in eastern Ukraine adopted on Tuesday.
"I think there was a very good outcome of yesterday’s meeting, we adopted under silence procedure a press statement which never happened in the first year [of Ukranian membership at the Council], I think this is a good result," Yelchenko said on Wednesday.
Yelchenko expressed hope that similar statement might be adopted later in February. Ukraine holds the post of Security Council president in the current month. Security Council is scheduled to hold a debate on conflicts in Europe on the 21st of February.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete First since when Ukraine is a country? Ukraine is part of the territorial integrity of Russia Federation. No? Go look it up. Poland also. Poland was NOT ever a country. But what it did was attack Russia relentlessly since the Rus protected the Slavic.
cast235
IF you read what was said, they are AGAINST Ukraine. For using prohibited weapons and attacking civilians.
OSCE is just an extension of NATO and a spy , scout unit.
Territorial integrity? Biggest JOKE I ever heard.
When is about the Crimean Gold, the U.N plays a role. BUT when is about Russia's territorial integrity, they ALL play the role of anti Russia.
Gorbachev STUPIDITY had no limits. Add Yeltsin.l