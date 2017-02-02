Kiev Sees Positive Developments at UNSC in Work on Conflict in Eastern Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Yelchenko was referring to the Council statement condemning violence in eastern Ukraine adopted on Tuesday.

"I think there was a very good outcome of yesterday’s meeting, we adopted under silence procedure a press statement which never happened in the first year [of Ukranian membership at the Council], I think this is a good result," Yelchenko said on Wednesday.

The statement condemned recent increase in violence in the region and "the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk Agreement" as well as affirmed "full support over sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine".

Yelchenko expressed hope that similar statement might be adopted later in February. Ukraine holds the post of Security Council president in the current month. Security Council is scheduled to hold a debate on conflicts in Europe on the 21st of February.