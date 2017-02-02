Register
06:31 GMT +302 February 2017
Live
    Search
    The universe.

    Faster-Than-Expected Expansion of Universe Challenges Current Astrophysics Model

    © Flickr/ John Smith Follow
    World
    Get short URL
    0 6 0 0

    The latest measurement of the Hubble constant indicates that the universe is expanding at a much faster rate than astrophysicists previously theorized.

    A microphone is being added to the 2020 rover's laser-firing SuperCam. Another stand-alone workhorse microphone will be mounted on the front starboard corner of the rover to listen for sounds emanating from the wheeled Mars vehicle.
    © NASA. JPL-Caltech
    NASA: One Chemical Test Can Tell Us if There’s Life on an Alien Planet
    The Hubble constant, named after American astronomer Edwin Hubble who first asserted it in 1929, is a measurement of how fast the universe is expanding. It provides a crucial estimate of the universe's scale, age, and density.

    In recent research, an international group of physicists from the H0LiCOW collaboration used NASA's Hubble Space Telescope and the Spitzer Space Telescope to estimate the universe's current expansion rate.

    This newly calculated number — about 71.9 kilometers per second per megaparsec — is in agreement with last year's measurements by a research team led by Nobel laureate Adam Riess. But the new measurement does not match the rate estimated by the ESA's Planck satellite mission in 2015.

    "You start at two ends, and you expect to meet in the middle if all of your drawings are right and your measurements are right. But now the ends are not quite meeting in the middle and we want to know why," Riess said, at the time of the Hubble constant measurement last year.

    Looking Over Pluto
    © NASA. NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute
    Visit Scenic Pluto: NASA Puts Out Landing Simulation Video
    Astrophysicists have offered that the intriguing disagreement between measurements can be explained by the use of differing analysis methods by the two teams.

    H0LiCOW analyzed the way that light bends around the gravity wells of five distant galaxies, specifically chosen for their positions between us and more distant superbright galactic cores known as quasars.

    The Planck number, however, is a projection based on the observation of the cosmic background radiation, the light left over from the Big Bang.

    "The expansion rate of the universe is now starting to be measured in different ways with such high precision that actual discrepancies may possibly point towards new physics beyond our current knowledge of the universe," said lead author of the new study, Sherry Suyu, of the Max Planck Institute.

    The shift in the estimate of the Hubble constant challenges our current understanding of the cosmos, indicating that the universe is likely much more complex than currently thought.    

    Related:

    The Martians: NASA Researchers to Simulate Mars Life in Active Volcano
    NASA to Rely on Russian Shuttles for ISS Missions Until 2019
    NASA Could Use Russian Rockets in 2019 If Domestic Spacecraft Delayed
    Tags:
    Hubble Space Telescope, telescope, science, Universe, space
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Rise and Shine, Frosty Moscow! Russian Capital Enters the Last Month of Winter
    Rise and Shine, Frosty Moscow! Russian Capital Enters the Last Month of Winter
    Our Generation's Great Crisis: The Bacon Shortage
    Our Generation's Great Crisis: The Bacon Shortage
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok