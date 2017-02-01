Baghdad Expects US Position Regarding Iraqis' Entry to Change - Foreign Minister

© REUTERS/ Ammar Awad US Awards Contract to Provide Rocket Fuzes to Iraq, Afghan Militaries

ABU DHABI (Sputnik) — Baghdad hopes that the United States will change its position regarding a ban on the entry of Iraqi citizens to the US, Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim Jaafari said Wednesday.

"This decision was very unexpected and strange… The government, parliament and the Foreign Ministry of Iraq have issued statements on the issue. This problem has only just begun, and we are making attempts to change the US position, we hope that the decision will be recognized to be erroneous," Jaafari told Sputnik.

On January 27, Trump signed an executive order to block refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days and suspended the entry for citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.