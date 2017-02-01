Iran Defense Minister Says Nothing but S-300 Systems Bought From Russia

"No," Dehghan said as quoted by the Tasnim news service when asked whether Iran bought any other weapons from Russia.
The $900-million contract to deliver five Russian S-300 systems to Iran was signed in 2007. It was suspended after the adoption of UN Security Council sanctions on Iran in mid-2010.
In April 2015, Russia resumed the talks on the S-300 deliveries following an interim agreement on the Iranian nuclear program.
Tehran announced a year later that Russia made the first contract delivery of the S-300 as scheduled.
