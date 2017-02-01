Iran Defense Minister Says Nothing but S-300 Systems Bought From Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Tehran purchased nothing but S-300 missile systems from Moscow, Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan said Wednesday.

"No," Dehghan said as quoted by the Tasnim news service when asked whether Iran bought any other weapons from Russia.

The $900-million contract to deliver five Russian S-300 systems to Iran was signed in 2007. It was suspended after the adoption of UN Security Council sanctions on Iran in mid-2010.

In April 2015, Russia resumed the talks on the S-300 deliveries following an interim agreement on the Iranian nuclear program.

Tehran announced a year later that Russia made the first contract delivery of the S-300 as scheduled.