15:23 GMT +301 February 2017
    S-300VM Antei-2500 air defense system. (File)

    Iran Defense Minister Says Nothing but S-300 Systems Bought From Russia

    © Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf
    Tehran purchased S-300 missile systems from Moscow, Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan said Wednesday.

    A Syrian government soldier walks near a damaged car on a road to Aleppo, Syria January 29, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ali Hashisho
    Russia-Iran Cooperation in Syria Continues With the Same Pace - Iranian MoD
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Tehran purchased nothing but S-300 missile systems from Moscow, Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan said Wednesday.

    "No," Dehghan said as quoted by the Tasnim news service when asked whether Iran bought any other weapons from Russia.

    The $900-million contract to deliver five Russian S-300 systems to Iran was signed in 2007. It was suspended after the adoption of UN Security Council sanctions on Iran in mid-2010.

    In April 2015, Russia resumed the talks on the S-300 deliveries following an interim agreement on the Iranian nuclear program.

    Tehran announced a year later that Russia made the first contract delivery of the S-300 as scheduled.

