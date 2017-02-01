Russian Committee, Syrian Parliament Plan Joint Session - Chair

© REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson UN Security Council Considers Russia Draft on Results of Astana Talks on Syria - President

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian lower house of parliament's international affairs committee plans to hold a joint session with the Syrian legislature, which could involve European colleagues, its chairman Leonid Slutsky told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We are planning a joint international affairs committee session with the Syrian parliament," Slutsky said.

The senior lawmaker noted that the joint meting "could perhaps coincide with a visit among some lawmaker partners, possibly from the European Parliament."