Moscow Welcomes Turkey-Iraq Normalization - Russian Foreign Minister

"We welcome the emerging normalization in Turkish-Iraqi relations," Lavrov said at the opening of the Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum in Abu Dhabi.
Relations between Turkey and Iraq deteriorated after Turkey dispatched its troops in Iraq in late 2015 on the pretext of helping Iraqi militia fight Daesh, without the Iraqi government's consent.
In October, the Turkish parliament extended a mandate allowing Turkish troops to be deployed in Iraq and Syria to combat terrorists for another year. Following Ankara's move, the Iraqi parliament adopted a resolution voicing protest against Turkish military presence in the Bashiqa camp in northern Iraq not far from Mosul.
In mid January, the Turkish side reportedly agreed to withdraw troops from Iraq, though, Turkish Defense Minister Fikri Isik said that Ankara and Baghdad would discuss the withdrawal of Turkish troops from the Bashiqa military camp after the Mosul liberation operation was completed
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This was WASHINGTON wrong doing. The AIR BAGS, passed a NATO law to allow all NATO members to INVADE any country they chose. To scare all countries to join NATO.
cast235
Instead they may ask Russia for CSTO entrance.
Russia meanwhile is waiting for TRUMP to offer NATO membership to the IDIOTS in MOSCOW.
I mean, I was APPALLED, to hear the inv guy talking , like , he is inside Russia waving a U.S flag. Because I studied in U.S. That makes him what A STOOGE?
I would had SACK him for that.
the LAST thing you want is ANY sanctioning country cash as investment.
Russia should had ended the PETRO DOLLAR LONG AGO./ Reason it is in the mess it is. Russia needs BADLY PRO RUSSIANS.
I wouldn't be surprised if another TRUMP like happens in Russia.
There should be a government that repels west, is PRO Russia BLINDLY and do what it most to preserve Russian integrity and prosperity.
Not some STOOGES around, NOT ALL of course, that at ANY sound from Washington sound like the cartoon movie, Despicable ME and the going to steal the moon scene.
Tossing fireworks and RPG'S to the air.
Putin is doing great job, is ONLY a few.
There should be a clause in the Federation that prohibits violent take overs, including with color revolutions.
Referendums MUST be sanctioned by the Kremlin, Parliament and then a whole national referendum.
Keep the will of the people, but checked for foreign adventurers. ELIMINATE PETRODOLLAR. ADD PETRORUBLE.
FORCE contracts to be in RUBLE. ALL in Russian. Create a game of any animal or character tpo be searched with smart phones inside Russia and it leads to say SOCHI, YALTA, SPIEF, give price. Even to events, hotels, and anything they wish. It will have a sign, I'll take you to BLANK place. Follow me. And a secret prize when arrive. Could be a few choices. A 10% discount? Or some other similar value stuff. IF it stays.. Not cash for them.
Russia will begin to be RUSSIAN. In RUSSIAN and with ADDED VALUE.