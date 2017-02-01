Register
    Turkish army's tanks at the Turkey-Iraq border (File)

    Moscow Welcomes Turkey-Iraq Normalization - Russian Foreign Minister

    © AP Photo/ Burhan Ozbilici, File
    Russia favors relations' normalization between Ankara and Baghdad amid Turkey's Mosul troops deployment, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

    A Turkish soldier on an armoured personnel carrier waves as they drive from the border back to their base in Karkamis on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern Gaziantep province, Turkey, August 27, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Umit Bektas/File Photo
    Turkey's Military Campaign in Syria, Iraq Aimed at 'Annexing Two More Provinces'
    ABU DHABI (Sputnik) — Moscow welcomes the emerging normalization in ties between Ankara and Baghdad following Turkey's deployment of troops near Mosul late in 2015, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

    "We welcome the emerging normalization in Turkish-Iraqi relations," Lavrov said at the opening of the Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum in Abu Dhabi.

    Relations between Turkey and Iraq deteriorated after Turkey dispatched its troops in Iraq in late 2015 on the pretext of helping Iraqi militia fight Daesh, without the Iraqi government's consent.

    In October, the Turkish parliament extended a mandate allowing Turkish troops to be deployed in Iraq and Syria to combat terrorists for another year. Following Ankara's move, the Iraqi parliament adopted a resolution voicing protest against Turkish military presence in the Bashiqa camp in northern Iraq not far from Mosul.

    In mid January, the Turkish side reportedly agreed to withdraw troops from Iraq, though, Turkish Defense Minister Fikri Isik said that Ankara and Baghdad would discuss the withdrawal of Turkish troops from the Bashiqa military camp after the Mosul liberation operation was completed

