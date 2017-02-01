Russian Foreign Minister Calls on UN to Stop Delaying Syria Talks in Geneva

Register
    UN envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura arrives to attend the first session of Syria peace talks at Astana's Rixos President Hotel on January 23, 2017.

    © AFP 2016/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV
    The UN should promote convening talks between the Syrian government and opposition in Geneva, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

    Representatives of the Syria regime and rebel groups along with other attendees take part in the first session of Syria peace talks at Astana's Rixos President Hotel on January 23, 2017. Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP
    © AFP 2016/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV
    UNSC Admits Importance of Astana Talks on Syria, Looks Forward to Geneva Round
    ABU DHABI (Sputnik) — The United Nations should stop delaying convening talks between the Syrian government and opposition in Geneva, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

    "We continue to believe that our friends in the United Nations should hasten and stop delaying the resumption of negotiations," Lavrov said in Abu Dhabi.

    UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura told reporters on Tuesday that he asked the Security Council to hold the intra-Syrian peace talks in Geneva on February 20 instead of February 8.

    Syrian Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) and Head of the Government delegation Bashar al-Jaafari (3rd L) faces UN Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria Staffan de Mistura (2nd R) at the opening of a new round of negotiations of peace talks on Syria at the United Nations Office in Geneva in this March 21, 2016 (File photo)
    © REUTERS/ Fabrice Coffrini/Pool
    Geneva Round of Syria Talks Should Start as Soon as Possible
    Lavrov meanwhile said that Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan where talks between the Syrian government and the armed opposition took place on January 23-24, would not replace the Geneva process.

    "We are keeping the Astana venue to monitor the implementation of those agreements reached at the first meeting with the participation of the government and armed opposition groups," he said at the Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum.

    Lavrov noted that the nationwide ceasefire in effect in Syria since late December "is generally observed."

      cast235
      Russia should KEEP Astana FORUM open or in Russia. Or MINSK. Perhaps Armenia? SO all have equal chances at EEU, CIS?
