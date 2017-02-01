Russian Foreign Minister Calls on UN to Stop Delaying Syria Talks in Geneva

"We continue to believe that our friends in the United Nations should hasten and stop delaying the resumption of negotiations," Lavrov said in Abu Dhabi.
UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura told reporters on Tuesday that he asked the Security Council to hold the intra-Syrian peace talks in Geneva on February 20 instead of February 8.
"We are keeping the Astana venue to monitor the implementation of those agreements reached at the first meeting with the participation of the government and armed opposition groups," he said at the Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum.
Lavrov noted that the nationwide ceasefire in effect in Syria since late December "is generally observed."
