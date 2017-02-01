Russian Foreign Minister Calls on UN to Stop Delaying Syria Talks in Geneva

© AFP 2016/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV UNSC Admits Importance of Astana Talks on Syria, Looks Forward to Geneva Round

ABU DHABI (Sputnik) — The United Nations should stop delaying convening talks between the Syrian government and opposition in Geneva, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

"We continue to believe that our friends in the United Nations should hasten and stop delaying the resumption of negotiations," Lavrov said in Abu Dhabi.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura told reporters on Tuesday that he asked the Security Council to hold the intra-Syrian peace talks in Geneva on February 20 instead of February 8.

Lavrov meanwhile said that Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan where talks between the Syrian government and the armed opposition took place on January 23-24, would not replace the Geneva process.

"We are keeping the Astana venue to monitor the implementation of those agreements reached at the first meeting with the participation of the government and armed opposition groups," he said at the Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum.

Lavrov noted that the nationwide ceasefire in effect in Syria since late December "is generally observed."