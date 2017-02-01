Register
10:50 GMT +301 February 2017
Live
    Search
    U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon

    Former UN Chief Ban Rules Out South Korean Presidential Bid

    © REUTERS/ Denis Balibouse
    World
    Get short URL
    0 54 0 0

    Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon gave up his plans for South Korean presidential run, national media quoted him as saying Wednesday.

    Audience watch a TV broadcasting former U.N. secretary-general Ban Ki-moon at a media roundtable, outside the venue in Seoul, South Korea, January 25, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kim Hong-Ji
    S Korean Parliament Agency Says Ban Ki-moon Eligible to Run for President
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said he was giving up his plans to run for president of South Korea, national media quoted him as saying Wednesday.

    "I was very frustrated by parochial, selfish attitudes, and reached a conclusion that it is meaningless to move forward with them," Ban said at an impromptu news conference as quoted by the Yonhap news service.

    Ban said he would "give up my pure aspiration to achieve a change in politics under my leadership."

    The former UN chief's statement comes two days after a South Korean parliamentary expert group concluded that Ban was eligible to run for president.

    Ban was until recently considered one of the main potential presidential candidates for the post after lawmakers impeached President Park Geun-hye in December 2016 over a corruption scandal with her close friend and "shadow adviser" Choi Soon-sil.

    Related:

    Ban Ki-Moon Supports South Korean Government Plans for THAAD Deployment
    S Korean Parliament Agency Says Ban Ki-moon Eligible to Run for President
    Ban Ki-moon Hints at Presidential Bid, Seeks National Integration of South Korea
    Ban Ki-moon Calls for Parliamentary Reform in South Korea
    Tags:
    presidential race, Yonhap, UN, Ban Ki-moon, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Hot Samba Rhythms and Flashflood of Colors: Carnival in Paraguay
    Hot Samba Rhythms and Flashflood of Colors: Carnival in Paraguay
    Trump Fires US Acting Attorney General
    Boiling Point
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok