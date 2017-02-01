Register
07:48 GMT +301 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping attend a welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, June 25, 2016

    US Survey on Wiping out Russian, Chinese Leaders Ploy for Pentagon Funding

    © REUTERS/ Kim Kyung-Hoon
    World
    Get short URL
    0 6 0 0

    US Congress’s request to US intelligence agencies to evaluate the "survivability" of Russian and Chinese leaders after a nuclear attack is a cynical tool to alarm the American public and ensure vastly increased funding for the military, former US armed services officers told Sputnik.

    Nuclear explosion
    © Wikipedia/
    US Study on 'Decapitating' Russia, China May Raise Fear of Surprise Nuke Attack
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The comprehensive study recently mandated by Congress will be carried out by the US intelligence agencies as well as by STRATCOM, which is in charge of the American nuclear forces, according to a little-reported section of the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

    "This new requirement seems to be primarily a tool to help justify future funding and nuclear spending in an area where the Pentagon and STRATCOM (US Strategic Command) has already been working to expand," former US Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Karen Kwiatkowski said.

    "The 2017 NDAA calls China and Russia the two ‘near-peer’ competitors of the United States, and that is a reach in practical terms. Nuke-wise, Russia fits this definition, but China does not. Military spending-wise neither approaches ‘near-peer’ status," Kwiatkowski maintained.

    Indeed, the United States is dependent on China in trade, and in order to make space launches the United States is dependent upon Russian space launch facilities, Kwiatkowski pointed out.

    "I suspect China and Russia are listed and supported mainly as budget justifiers rather than actual threats, and near-peer competitors begs the question — competing for what?" she asked.

    Kwiatkowski said she believed the relatively short timelines (January 15, 2017 and April 15, 2017) set by Congress for the study indicated to her that most likely the material was already available in a form suitable to be given to the congressional committees listed as recipients of the reports.

    "This tells me it isn’t a radically new task area in terms of discovery and conceptualization. It will be politically useful for Pentagon and congressional hawks to continue scaremongering, and possibly even more importantly to Congress, to ensure continued spending growth. I can’t be more cynical than this," she said.

    The U.S. Capitol building is seen behind a security fence in Washington ahead of the 2017 Presidential Inauguation.
    © REUTERS/ Shannon Stapleton
    'Exceptionalism and a Bad Reputation': Reasons Behind US Examining Russia and China's Nuclear 'Survivability'
    However, while the congressional request in reality is just another example of cynical Washington political posturing, it is likely to have grave consequences for global security, Kwiatkowski warned.

    "Unfortunately, the rest of the country and the world will see this coming report and subsequent debates as a major opening towards the United States developing and improving their first strike capability against these ‘near-peer’ competitors," she said.

    Former US Army Colonel Doug Macgregor, a leading military tactician and historian, noted that the request for the study reflected the ignorance of war and strategy now common among US national politicians.

    "This study was directed by Congress, not the White House or the national military," he said. "American political leaders frequently assume that the elimination of foreign national leadership will immediately precipitate collapse and conditions favorable to US interests. It's a laughable notion without basis in fact."

    Neither the Russian nor the Chinese States would suddenly collapse in the event that the national leadership did not survive, Macgregor pointed out.

    Related:

    'Dead Hand' and Bunkers: This is How Russia Can Survive Potential Nuclear Attack
    These are Reasons Behind US Examining Russia and China's Nuclear 'Survivability'
    TEPCO Finds Possible Nuclear Fuel Debris Under Fukushima's Reactor Number 2
    Tags:
    study, nuclear, Pentagon, StratCom, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, China, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Hot Samba Rhythms and Flashflood of Colors: Carnival in Paraguay
    Hot Samba Rhythms and Flashflood of Colors: Carnival in Paraguay
    Trump Fires US Acting Attorney General
    Boiling Point
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok