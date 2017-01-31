Belgian People's Party Hopes US to Study Carefully EU Dual Citizens Cases

© Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov Netherlands Clarifying US Immigration Order Rules for Dual Nationals - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the deputy head of the EU Delegation to the United States, Caroline Vicini, told Sputnik that Brussels was seeking more information on how US President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration would affect EU citizens with dual nationality.

"We expect the USA to be extremely careful in the analysis of the individual situation of people with a dual nationality, living in Europe. Many will see their visa refused, this is a precautionary measure … We have seen in Belgium, so many terrorists and supporters of the jihadists, using their dual nationality, mostly Moroccan – Belgian or Turkish – Belgian, to travel and escape arrest, that we fully understand the American position," Modrikamen said.

Modrikamen expressed absolute support for Trump’s actions "tightening the screws" on immigration to the United States.

On Monday, European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas announced that the EU would make sure that no discrimination would be imposed on EU citizens amid Trump’s executive order.

Trump's order "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States" signed on January 27 is blocking all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days and suspending the entry for nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, while also banning the entry for all refugees from Syria for the undefined period.