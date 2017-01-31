Netherlands Clarifying US Immigration Order Rules for Dual Nationals - Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Friday, Trump signed an executive order that suspended entry to the United States for citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days. The decree also bans all refugees from entry for 120 days and bars all Syrian refugees from entering the United States indefinitely.

"Since Saturday we've been in touch with around 50 Dutch citizens who called about the executive order. All of them are still in the Netherlands and wanted to get more information. There is still a lot unclear, for example about the exceptions. We advise people to get in touch with the American consulate in Amsterdam. Meanwhile, we also try to get confirmations through our embassy in the States," ministry spokeswoman Daphne Kerremans said when asked about repercussions for dual citizens following the US ban.

The order sparked widespread condemnation as well as uncertainty among people who hold a European citizenship alongside a passport of one of the seven countries. Earlier in the day, the Swiss Foreign Ministry held talks with the United States before stating that its dual citizens will be able to enter the United States with their Swiss passport given they have a valid visa.