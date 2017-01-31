Iranian Ballistic Missile Test is a 'Gift for Anti-Iranian Propaganda'

"The JCPOA doesn’t say anything about missiles. As a result of long discussions, Tehran abandoned talks about the missile issue. A resolution by the UN Security Council read that the international community called on Iran to refrain from ballistic missile tests. But it’s just a proposal to refrain. So, I can’t say that Iran violated anything," Sazhin told RIA Novosti.
"Of course, Iran shouldn’t act like that, but in legal terms there are no violations," the expert added.
At the same time, he suggested that the recent missile test will "definitely provoke anger" from the American side, especially taking into account Trump’s hardline stance towards the problem.
"The test is a good gift for Trump for further actions against Iran," he said.
Sazhin suggested that the test will not be used as a pretext for new sanctions against Tehran, but will used in anti-Iranian propaganda campaigns.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete A d a NIGHTMARE for Russia that will have to VETO ALL. Thanks to IRANIAN STUPIDITY and arrogance.
cast235
Iran is supposed to respect and listen. Or all Russian work will be for NOTHING.
ALL TRUMP is behind is ALL IRAN resources.