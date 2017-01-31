US Decision to Clear RT Reporter of Charges Right Solution - RT Editor-in-Chief

© AFP 2016/ ZACH GIBSON Charges Dropped Against RT Reporter Arrested on Inauguration Day

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Rubinstein, along with Evan Engel of Vocativ and freelance journalist Aaron Cantu, was arrested while covering the protests in Washington, DC, ahead of the January 20 inauguration of US President Donald Trump.

"This was the only right decision in this situation. We are very glad for Alex," Simonyan said, as quoted by RT's press service.

On Monday, the broadcaster said that Rubenstein had been cleared of all charges in the United States.