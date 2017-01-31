US Study on 'Decapitating' Russia, China May Raise Fear of Surprise Nuke Attack

Register
    Congress’s request to US intelligence agencies to evaluate the “survivability” of Russian and Chinese leaders after a nuclear attack is unnecessary and could be interpreted as preparing for a US preemptive strike, former US officers and analysts told Sputnik.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov
    Ex-Pentagon Adviser: US Study on Russian Leader 'Survivability' Ups Nuclear Risk
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The comprehensive study mandated by Congress will be carried out by the US intelligence agencies as well as by the Strategic Command (STRATCOM), which is in charge of the American nuclear forces, according to a little-reported section of the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

    “No other nation-state has any intent of attacking us except if they should survive our initial ‘preemptive attack,’ they can be expected to retaliate the best they are able,” retired US Army Major and historian Todd Pierce said on Monday.

    Pierce said the research directive could only be explained by a desire to explore the possibility of wiping out the leaderships of both major nations in a sudden surprise attack.

    “That’s the reason for this study: to ensure we wipe out their command and control with a first strike,” Pierce said.

    Pierce claimed it was highly misleading to describe the study as being a defensive or deterrence move in any way since it was exploring the possibilities for carrying out an offensive attack.

    “Here is typical American double talk when we are in the process of planning offensive military operations, and that is all we plan because,” Pierce stated.

    Pierce recalled that Congressman Mike Turner had stated in an email to Bloomberg News that the United States needed to understand how China and Russia intended to fight a war and how their leadership would control a potential conflict in order to be able to deter such a threat.

    The first president of the USSR Mikhail Gorbachev
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf
    Ex-Soviet Leader Gorbachev Calls on US, Russia to Lead Efforts Preventing Nuclear War
    However, Pierce insisted, “There is no ‘threat’ to deter.”

    Former CIA officer Phil Giraldi told Sputnik that the study Congress had called for fell into the realm of comprehensive but not serious assessments routinely made by military intelligence bureaucracies.

    “I think it's routine contingency planning as I see no evidence that it was initiated personally by any of the identifiable hawks,” Giraldi said.

    Giraldi said the US Department of Defense had prepared plans for the most improbable contingencies that had never occurred and almost certainly never would.

    “I'm sure the Pentagon has even worked up a plan and assessment regarding what would happen if we were to invade Canada. Didn't work out too well in 1812.” he concluded.

    On Friday, US President Donald Trump issued an executive order calling for a review of the readiness and modernization needs of the US nuclear arsenal. Previous President Barack Obama approved a $1.7 trillion 30 year program to modernize US nuclear forces.

      michael
      it seems that this type of exercise didn't garner as much attention during the period of the Cold War. It is I believe SOP for all countries.
    • Reply
      nonyank
      The people of the US better wake up and take their country back before the Government gets us all killed.
    • Reply
      cast235
      Now go talking NUKES with Russia? THIS will end the talks before they even start. ONLY an IDIOT will listen to nukes reductions, verification, eliminate carriers, even MORE STUPID, and transparency.
      THANKS.
      Oh don't worry. U.S always say , We NEVER fought against Russia to know.
      REALLY?
      WW2, U.S entered to prevent Stalin from taking Europe into the Soviet Union. Immediately create DEBTS to make Europe vassals and propaganda as Europe SAVIORS.
      Making Europe call U.S citizens AMERICANS and GODS PEOPLE. ALL the lies and propaganda went ok until the biggest universe IDIOT SAVANT took over the Soviet Union. Not only HE condemned Afghanistan to decades of rule and terrorism used to topple the gov, but condemned Russia to SHAME.
      Then BIGGEST SHAME for Russia after he collapsed the Soviet Union, and all split and joined E.U NATO under his nose with coups and color revolution coups.
      GORBACHEV.
      So in WW2, U.S attacked Soviets in many countries of E Europe,. The ALLIES lost ALL combat . Then later the west said, Oh we mistaken your troops.
      REALLY!! Go see the troops and armaments of NAZI coalition and Russia in those days. The RED ARMY was clearly different.
      KOREA. AGAIN Russia China VS the world.
      Russia warned don't go over the parallel. Some HAWKISH idiot decided to overtake N. Korea.
      China poured in FIRST from ground with Russia in the air. The results were devastating.
      N.K was born that day. The soldier of U.S told the SCARY story and how they had to RUN for their lives.
      V NAM. Who was there ? Russia. BUT Russia was rather arming training under Soviet principles. Result?
      RUN FOR YOUR LIVES!!! Once again. '
      Syria., U.S was decimating Syria. For years. When radical opposition,. ASK SYRIAN'S , NOT ME, were about to make DAMASCUS FALL, Russia was called in.
      I said it when all began,. Yes was ME warning , I was commenting at RT.
      I said they wouldn't believe NOTHING.
      Well in just MONTHS, everyone is turning into GOOD SCHOOL BOYS, TRYING TO BEHAVE!!
      Putin and I bet CHINA , but PUTIN said, IF you attacked, just go ahead defend yourselves and use all necessary .
      What this means is, ATTACK Russia and IF Russia survives, be ready for another repetition of 1944 and 45, And see maybe exited ex SOVIET, placing a HAMMER AND SICKLE on the Congressional building or the W. House and the Russian FLAG.
      After a take over, Russia WILL call in the parties so they create a new constitution and begin elections. Then slowly withdraw.
      No Russia will ask China to hold and let the people LIVE.
    • Reply
      Mikhas
      The "first strike" option favoured by the previous Obongo regime and all cold war fossiles since the, well, the cold war, is apparently alive and kicking under Trump as well. No surprise there.

      How Moscow will interpret that is as obvious as their preparedness for it. After a "surprise attack", which will come as no surprise at all, US will be totally annihilated within 30 minutes. Totally. The US fascist regime should harbour no illusions about that.
    • Reply
      ivanwa88
      The report is a necessary reality check to those that live in some drug induced Lala land it does say that the US and Russia would not survive.
      The secondary nature of the report is to induce a capitulation along Yeltsin lines again sorry its your turn US your the ones on the verge of economic collapse if you want more help ask for it?

      Russia and China have invested countless Trillions to keep you afloat as has Japan its time to pay the piper and close all military bases and bring back all nuclear weapons and destroy them...less aggression far less aggression more cooperation.
    • Reply
      Darrell R
      Russia having nukes so early in the game is probably why the US never used them after Japan. If two major nuclear powers were to use these agains each other, it would be an end for all but a few hiding under ground and they might not be the lucky ones. The real purpose behind a modern arsenal would be as a deterrent. Although with the batch of warmongers in Washington these days, I wouldn't put anything past them.
