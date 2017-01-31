US Study on 'Decapitating' Russia, China May Raise Fear of Surprise Nuke Attack

“No other nation-state has any intent of attacking us except if they should survive our initial ‘preemptive attack,’ they can be expected to retaliate the best they are able,” retired US Army Major and historian Todd Pierce said on Monday.
Pierce said the research directive could only be explained by a desire to explore the possibility of wiping out the leaderships of both major nations in a sudden surprise attack.
“That’s the reason for this study: to ensure we wipe out their command and control with a first strike,” Pierce said.
Pierce claimed it was highly misleading to describe the study as being a defensive or deterrence move in any way since it was exploring the possibilities for carrying out an offensive attack.
“Here is typical American double talk when we are in the process of planning offensive military operations, and that is all we plan because,” Pierce stated.
Pierce recalled that Congressman Mike Turner had stated in an email to Bloomberg News that the United States needed to understand how China and Russia intended to fight a war and how their leadership would control a potential conflict in order to be able to deter such a threat.
Former CIA officer Phil Giraldi told Sputnik that the study Congress had called for fell into the realm of comprehensive but not serious assessments routinely made by military intelligence bureaucracies.
“I think it's routine contingency planning as I see no evidence that it was initiated personally by any of the identifiable hawks,” Giraldi said.
Giraldi said the US Department of Defense had prepared plans for the most improbable contingencies that had never occurred and almost certainly never would.
“I'm sure the Pentagon has even worked up a plan and assessment regarding what would happen if we were to invade Canada. Didn't work out too well in 1812.” he concluded.
On Friday, US President Donald Trump issued an executive order calling for a review of the readiness and modernization needs of the US nuclear arsenal. Previous President Barack Obama approved a $1.7 trillion 30 year program to modernize US nuclear forces.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete it seems that this type of exercise didn't garner as much attention during the period of the Cold War. It is I believe SOP for all countries. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete The people of the US better wake up and take their country back before the Government gets us all killed. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Now go talking NUKES with Russia? THIS will end the talks before they even start. ONLY an IDIOT will listen to nukes reductions, verification, eliminate carriers, even MORE STUPID, and transparency. Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete The "first strike" option favoured by the previous Obongo regime and all cold war fossiles since the, well, the cold war, is apparently alive and kicking under Trump as well. No surprise there. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete The report is a necessary reality check to those that live in some drug induced Lala land it does say that the US and Russia would not survive. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Russia having nukes so early in the game is probably why the US never used them after Japan. If two major nuclear powers were to use these agains each other, it would be an end for all but a few hiding under ground and they might not be the lucky ones. The real purpose behind a modern arsenal would be as a deterrent. Although with the batch of warmongers in Washington these days, I wouldn't put anything past them.
