UN Security Council to Discuss Iran's Latest Ballistic Missile Test - Source

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The UN Security Council will hold a session on Syria with participation of UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, while the issue of the missile test by Iran will be raised, the source told reporters.

On Sunday, media reported that Iran conducted a medium-range ballistic missile test near Semnan, in 225 kilometers (140 miles) from Tehran.

In 2015, the UN resolution 2231 was agreed on by Iran and the P5+1 group of countries comprising Russia, the United States, China, France and the United Kingdom plus Germany and provided for the lifting of UN sanctions against Iran after the country agreed to curb its nuclear program.