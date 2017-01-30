Pentagon Head Requests Iraqi Interpreters, Pilots to Be Exempt From Travel Ban

© AP Photo/ Karim Kadim Baghdad Urges Washington to Review 'Erroneous' Ban on Entry for Iraqi Nationals

On January 27, Donald Trump signed an executive order "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States," which suspends entry to the country for all nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, bars all refugees from entry for 120 days and blocks all Syrian refugees from entering the United States for a yet undetermined period of time.

Iraqi lawmakers have expressed support on Monday to introduce retaliatory measures in response to Trump's executive order. US citizens may be banned from visiting Iraq for 90 days, according to local media reports.