Gunman Called Emergency Line Claiming to Be Responsible for Quebec Mosque Attack

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Sunday, two gunmen attacked the Quebec Islamic Cultural Center killing six people and injuring eight. The gunmen reportedly shouted "God is great" in Arabic while carrying out the attack.

"The suspect contacted 911 and identified himself as being involved with the incident," the police said without providing further details about the nature of the conversation.

One of the suspects left the scene by car, called the emergency line and after was arrested after engaging in brief talks with the authorities, according to media reports.

Police reportedly seized fire arms, including an AK-47 rifle, during the arrest of the suspect. The other attacker was also arrested.

Police said the two gunmen are in their late 20s and early 30s, CBC News noted.