US State Dept. Reviews Iraq's Resolution on Banning Entry for Americans

Baghdad Urges Washington to Review 'Erroneous' Ban on Entry for Iraqi Nationals

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Iraqi lawmakers voted to introduce retaliatory measures in response to Washington's entry ban , forbidding US citizens to visit Iraq for 90 days.

"We have seen the reports of the parliament vote and are reviewing the details of the resolution. We refer you to the government of Iraq for further clarification," the official stated on Monday.

On January 27, Donald Trump signed an executive order "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States," which suspends entry to the country for all nationals of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, bars all refugees from entry for 120 days and blocks all Syrian refugees from entering the United States for a yet undetermined period of time.