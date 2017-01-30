'Shocking Cynicism': Putin Sends Condolences to Canada Over Quebec Mosque Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least six people were reportedly killed and eight were wounded in an attack by a group of gunmen on the Islamic Cultural Center in Canada's Quebec City late Sunday [01:00 GMT Monday], which was classified by the Canadian authorities as a terrorist attack.

"Accept my deep condolences in connection with the tragedy in Quebec. The murder of people who gathered for a prayer in a mosque is shocking by its degree of violence and cynicism," Putin wrote in a telegram.

The Russian president also expressed support to families and relatives of the victims, wishing speedy recovery for those who had been injured.