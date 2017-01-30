Two Suspects Detained Over Quebec Mosque Attack Identified as Local Students

According to Le Soleil newspaper, one of the detainees is a Canadian-born man, while another person is of Arabic origin. The police are conducting searches in the apartments of the suspects.
Earlier in the day, reports emerged that local law enforcement officers had detained the two alleged attackers.
According to the TVA broadcaster, one of the suspects left the scene by car, called the police and after short talks was arrested on the bridge to Ile d'Orleans. Fire arms, including the AK 47 assault rifle, were reportedly seized during the arrest of the suspect.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete But there is gun control in Canada..
florsolitaria