Two Suspects Detained Over Quebec Mosque Attack Identified as Local Students

© REUTERS/ Philippe Wojazer French President Hollande Condemns Quebec Mosque Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The two men, detained on Monday on suspicion of being involved in a terrorist attack against the Islamic Cultural Center in the Quebec City, Canada, are the students of a local university, local media reported.

According to Le Soleil newspaper, one of the detainees is a Canadian-born man, while another person is of Arabic origin. The police are conducting searches in the apartments of the suspects.

At around 8 p.m. on Sunday (01:00 GMT on Monday) a group of gunmen attacked the Islamic Cultural Center in Quebec shouting "Allahu Akbar" and had reportedly killed six and injured several more people.

Earlier in the day, reports emerged that local law enforcement officers had detained the two alleged attackers.

According to the TVA broadcaster, one of the suspects left the scene by car, called the police and after short talks was arrested on the bridge to Ile d'Orleans. Fire arms, including the AK 47 assault rifle, were reportedly seized during the arrest of the suspect.