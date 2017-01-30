Russia Appeals to WTO Over EU Anti-Dumping Measures on Russian Steel

© AP Photo/ Fabrice Coffrini WTO Panel Backs EU in Dispute With Russia on Light Commercial Vehicles

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)On August 4, Russian producers of non-stainless steels were hit by the European Union with five-year tariffs as high as 36.1 percent based on a conclusion that Russian imports unfairly undercut manufacturers in Europe.

"The lawsuit was filed due to the numerous violations of WTO laws by the European Commission during the investigation of the anti-dumping measures," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, Russia requested the WTO to conduct settlement consultations with the European Union.

"Consultations come as the first step of the WTO procedure, aimed at finding the mutually acceptable ways of settlement. If, during the consultations, the parties do not reach the settlement, Russia may ask the WTO to establish an arbitration group to examine the dispute," the ministry stressed.

The EU anti-dumping duties amount to 18.7 percent for the MMK group, 34 percent for Severstal PJSC and 36.1 percent for the the Novolipetsk Steel company.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!