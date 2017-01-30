Quebec Mosque Terrorist Attack Leaves at Least Six Dead, Two Suspects Arrested

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least six people were killed in a shooting in the Islamic Cultural Center in Canada's Quebec City late Sunday, which was classified by the Canadian authorities as a terrorist attack.

The shooting took place at around 01:00 GMT. Two people were said to have been detained in connection with the attack.

According to the CBC broadcaster, at least two gunmen entered the mosque shouting "Allahu akbar!" and opened fire during the evening prayer.

According to the Canadian enforcement agencies, the situation is currently under control and the investigation is underway.

SIX PEOPLE CONFIRMED DEAD

According to media reports, Quebec police confirmed the deaths of six people in a shooting. The victims range in age from 35 to 70. Eight others are said to be injured. However, no official statement regarding the victims of the attack has been provided yet.

Up to 100 people could be inside the Islamic Cultural Center at the time of the attack, media reported citing witnesses.

CANADA'S MIGRANT POLICY

The attack on the mosque came just a day after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the country would accept asylum seekers fleeing persecution and hostilities without regard to their confession.

"To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith," Trudeau said on his Twitter account on Saturday.

Trudeau's statement was made against the backdrop of an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump on Friday, blocking all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days and suspending entry for citizens from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia for 90 days.

WORLD CONDEMNS QUEBEC MOSQUE ATTACK

Trudeau said Monday the shooting in the Islamic Cultural Center in Quebec City was a terrorist attack.

"We condemn this terrorist attack on Muslims in a centre of worship and refuge," Trudeau said in a statement two hours after calling the attack "cowardly" on Twitter.

World leaders and influential politicians have resolutely condemned the attack.

"I strongly denounce the horrendous terrorist attack on a mosque in Quebec that left six people dead and many more injured," French President Francois Hollande posted on his Twitter account.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, European Parliament President Antonia Tajani and other influential figures strongly condemned the attack and expressed condolences to the people of Canada.

According to Canadian media, the Islamic Cultural Center in Quebec has been the target of vandals in the past, in particular, in June 2015, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, when a pig's head was left at the entrance to the building.