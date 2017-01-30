French President Hollande Condemns Quebec Mosque Attack

© REUTERS/ Mathieu Belanger Quebec Police Confirm 6 Deaths, 2 Arrests in Mosque Shooting

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)French President Francois Hollande condemned Monday the shooting that took place in the Islamic Cultural Center in the Canadian province of Quebec earlier in the day.

"I strongly denounce the horrendous terrorist attack on a mosque in Quebec that left six people dead and many more injured," Hollande posted on his Twitter account.

Quebec police confirmed the deaths of six people as result of the shooting that took place in the cultural center just before 01:00 GMT. Two people were said to have been detained in connection with the shooting.

