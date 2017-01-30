Quebec Police Confirm 6 Deaths, 2 Arrests in Mosque Shooting

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The victims range in age from 35 to 70, Sgt. Christine Coulombe said as cited by the CBC broadcaster.

Quebec City Police Constable Etienne Doyon reportedly said earlier mostly men were gathered inside the cultural center when the shooting began just before 01:00 GMT.

A Quebec provincial police Twitter account, meanwhile, said it had deployed an anti-terrorist "structure." A control center has been set up by the police, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the Montreal Police Service.

Two people were said to have been detained in connection with the shooting.

