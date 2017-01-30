Canada Prime Minister Labels Quebec Mosque Shooting 'Terrorist Attack'

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday the shooting that killed at least five people in the Islamic Cultural Center in Quebec City was a terrorist attack.

"We condemn this terrorist attack on Muslims in a centre of worship and refuge," Trudeau said in a statement two hours after calling the attack "cowardly" on Twitter.

Trudeau's statement follows Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard classifying the attack, which took place at 01:00 GMT and reportedly resulted in two arrests, an act of terrorism.

The head of the Canadian province of Quebec classified the deadly shooting in the Islamic Cultural Center as an act of terrorism on Monday.

"As a result of this terrorist act, I asked the [National Assembly of Quebec legislature] to lower the Quebec flag," Premier Philippe Couillard wrote on Twitter.

At least five people were said to have been killed in an armed attack on the cultural center in Quebec city at 01:00 GMT earlier in the day. Local law enforcement officers have reportedly detained two attackers.

