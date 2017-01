© AP Photo/ Eugene Hoshiko 5 Dead After Shots Fired in Quebec Mosque With 40 People Inside

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the deadly shooting conducted in the Islamic Cultural Center in the country's Quebec City was of a cowardly nature.

"Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families," Trudeau said Sunday on his Twitter account.

At around 8 p.m. on Sunday (01:00 GMT on Monday) a group of gunmen attacked the Islamic Cultural Center in Quebec and had reportedly killed five and injured several more people. Local law enforcement officers have reportedly detained two attackers.