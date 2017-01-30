Shots Fired at Quebec Mosque With 40 People Inside

Several shots have been fired inside the Islamic Cultural Center in Canada's Quebec City, local media reported. There were about forty people inside at the moment of the accident, according to witnesses.

The mosque president has told reporters that five people were killed.

Shooting targeted a mosque in #quebec #canada tonight, several casualties, following the story. This is terrorism regardless of perpetrator pic.twitter.com/etDoFsuNUL — Steven nabil (@thestevennabil) January 30, 2017

​​The shots were fired during evening prayers around 8 PM EST, there were three gunmen, according to reports.

The police have reportedly detained two suspects.