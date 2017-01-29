Terror 'Remains a Real Challenge' in Afghanistan, But Trump May Send New Troops

© AFP 2016/ Bay Ismoyo Back Again: US Marines May Return to Afghanistan to Advise Ground Forces

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump is considering sending additional US servicemen to Afghanistan.

The WSJ quoted an Afghan official as saying that in a December phone call, then-President-elect Donald Trump reportedly told Afghan President Ashraf Ghani that he would consider the possibility of delivering more US troops to Afghanistan in the future.

"President-elect Donald J.Trump said he would certainly continue to support Afghanistan security forces and will consider a proposal for more troops after an assessment," the official said.

Commenting on the matter, political analyst Bashir Bizhan told Sputnik Iran that "although no one belittles the US role as a great economic power, Washington should maintain its reputation by delivering on its previous obligations," something that Bizhan said "unfortunately is not happening."

"The threat of terrorism still remains a real challenge for the Afghan people," he pointed out.

"It is obvious that those Western forces that are still in place in Afghanistan are pursuing their own goals, and they are not going to care about the welfare of the Afghan people," according to Bizhan.

US Army / 1st Lt. Veronica Aguila Protectionism? US May Replace Russian Mi-17s for Afghanistan by Own Black Hawks

"There was no review of this policy following the withdrawal of the main contingent [of Western forces] from Afghanistan. The people's perception of the credibility of the US and European military has plummeted in all provinces," he added.

He was echoed by Kabul University Professor Matiullah Kharuti, who told Sputnik Iran that the 8,400 US soldiers and 6,400 NATO troops who currently remain in Afghanistan are engaged in implementing their own tasks there.

"Under the guise of holding an anti-terrorist campaign in Afghanistan, Americans haven't neglected to deal with more important matters, namely, drug cultivation in the country," Kharuti sarcastically said.

He added that Barack Obama's policy in Afghanistan failed and that nothing positive has been done for the national economy.

"But from Washington's point of view, its own strategy on Afghanistan — both a short-term and long-term one is being steadily put into practice," he concluded.

Meanwhile, the UK Ministry of Defense said that Britain increased the number of servicemen in Afghanistan by 50, bringing the total number of the personnel committed to the operation to 500.

UK Armed Forces Minister Mike Penning said that the United Kingdom, alongside with its NATO allies, was committed to the long-term development of the Afghan security and defense forces in order "to ensure Afghanistan is not a safe haven for terrorists," as quoted in the statement.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!