Register
19:07 GMT +329 January 2017
Live
    Search
    US soldiers part of NATO patrol during the final day of a month long anti-Taliban operation by the Afghan National Army (ANA) in various parts of eastern Nangarhar province, at an Afghan National Army base in Khogyani district on August 30, 2015

    Terror 'Remains a Real Challenge' in Afghanistan, But Trump May Send New Troops

    © AFP 2016/ Noorullah Shirzada
    World
    Get short URL
    114012

    US President Donald Trump is considering sending more troops to Afghanistan, according to the Wall Street Journal.

    US Marines and Gunnary Sergeant Nate Cosby (R), Staff Sergeant Josh Lacey (2nd R) and Navy Hospitalman 2 Daniel Holmberg (L) from Border Adviser Team (BAT) and Explosive Ordance Disposal (EOD) 1st and 2nd Marine Division (Forward) walk through opium poppy field at Maranjan village in Helmand province on April 25, 2011 as they take patrol with their team and Afghanistan National Police.
    © AFP 2016/ Bay Ismoyo
    Back Again: US Marines May Return to Afghanistan to Advise Ground Forces
    The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump is considering sending additional US servicemen to Afghanistan.

    The WSJ quoted an Afghan official as saying that in a December phone call, then-President-elect Donald Trump reportedly told Afghan President Ashraf Ghani that he would consider the possibility of delivering more US troops to Afghanistan in the future.

    "President-elect Donald J.Trump said he would certainly continue to support Afghanistan security forces and will consider a proposal for more troops after an assessment," the official said.

    Commenting on the matter, political analyst Bashir Bizhan told Sputnik Iran that "although no one belittles the US role as a great economic power, Washington should maintain its reputation by delivering on its previous obligations," something that Bizhan said "unfortunately is not happening."
    "The threat of terrorism still remains a real challenge for the Afghan people," he pointed out.

    "It is obvious that those Western forces that are still in place in Afghanistan are pursuing their own goals, and they are not going to care about the welfare of the Afghan people," according to Bizhan.

    Afghan Border Police members and Kandahar Air Wing pilots offload humanitarian aid from an Afghan Air Force Mi-17 helicopter
    US Army / 1st Lt. Veronica Aguila
    Protectionism? US May Replace Russian Mi-17s for Afghanistan by Own Black Hawks
    "There was no review of this policy following the withdrawal of the main contingent [of Western forces] from Afghanistan. The people's perception of the credibility of the US and European military has plummeted in all provinces," he added.

    He was echoed by Kabul University Professor Matiullah Kharuti, who told Sputnik Iran that the 8,400 US soldiers and 6,400 NATO troops who currently remain in Afghanistan are engaged in implementing their own tasks there.

    "Under the guise of holding an anti-terrorist campaign in Afghanistan, Americans haven't neglected to deal with more important matters, namely, drug cultivation in the country," Kharuti sarcastically said.

    He added that Barack Obama's policy in Afghanistan failed and that nothing positive has been done for the national economy.

    "But from Washington's point of view, its own strategy on Afghanistan — both a short-term and long-term one is being steadily put into practice," he concluded.

    Afghan National Army (ANA) arrive at the site of a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan April 19, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sobhani
    US in Afghanistan - 'We Will Never Know What's Going On’
    Meanwhile, the UK Ministry of Defense said that Britain increased the number of servicemen in Afghanistan by 50, bringing the total number of the personnel committed to the operation to 500.

    UK Armed Forces Minister Mike Penning said that the United Kingdom, alongside with its NATO allies, was committed to the long-term development of the Afghan security and defense forces in order "to ensure Afghanistan is not a safe haven for terrorists," as quoted in the statement.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    US Remains Committed to Partnership With Afghanistan - Under Secretary of State
    US Ignores Afghanistan Sending Foreign Donors' Money to Abusive Militia Leaders
    US Considers Using Military Force to Free American Hostages in Afghanistan
    Pentagon: US Strike in Afghanistan in October Killed 3 Senior Al-Qaeda Leaders
    Tags:
    trust, goals, troops, security, Donald Trump, Afghanistan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      Destroy the poppy fields and we can all go home, until the next growing season that is...
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Enter the Rooster: Chinese New Year 2017 Celebrations
    Enter the Rooster: Chinese New Year 2017 Celebrations
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok