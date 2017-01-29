Greece Refuses to Extradite 50 Turkish Citizens Accused of Terrorism

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Greece refused to extradite 50 Turkish citizens that are accused in Turkey of being members of organizations recognized as terrorist, local media reported on Sunday.
A total of 24 people are said to be members of the Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C), eight of the so-called Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), six of the Revolutionary Left (DEV-SOL), one of the Lebanon-based Hezbollah, one of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and others of other groups, the Yeni Safak media outlet reported.
A day later, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that, following the Greek Supreme Court's decision, Ankara might withdraw from the bilateral treaty with Greece on readmission of undocumented migrants.
