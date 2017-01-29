Register
19:07 GMT +329 January 2017
Live
    Search
    A hand of a statue is seen as the Greek flag waves in Athens, Sunday, June 28, 2015.

    Greece Refuses to Extradite 50 Turkish Citizens Accused of Terrorism

    © AP Photo/ Daniel Ochoa de Olza
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10320

    Athens refused to extradite 50 Turkish citizens that are accused in Turkey of being members of terrorist organization, according to local media reports.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Greece refused to extradite 50 Turkish citizens that are accused in Turkey of being members of organizations recognized as terrorist, local media reported on Sunday.

    A total of 24 people are said to be members of the Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C), eight of the so-called Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), six of the Revolutionary Left (DEV-SOL), one of the Lebanon-based Hezbollah, one of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and others of other groups, the Yeni Safak media outlet reported.

    Turkey Coup With Flag
    © AP Photo/ Emrah Gurel
    Greek Supreme Court Rules Against Extradition of Turkish Soldiers
    On Thursday, the Greek Supreme Court ruled against the extradition of eight soldiers, who had flown to Greece by helicopter on July 16 after a thwarted coup in Turkey and asked for political asylum, saying that a fair trial cannot be expected in Turkey. According to the court ruling, the Turkish servicemen have permission to travel freely within the Greek borders.

    A day later, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that, following the Greek Supreme Court's decision, Ankara might withdraw from the bilateral treaty with Greece on readmission of undocumented migrants.

    Related:

    Will Turkey-Greece Tensions Over AWOL Soldiers Threaten EU, NATO Unity?
    Turkey to Withdraw From Migration Treaty With Greece After Extradition Refusal
    Greek Supreme Court Rules Against Extradition of Turkish Soldiers
    Turkish Fighter Jets Violate Greek Airspace Over Aegean Sea
    Tags:
    extradition, Greece, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Enter the Rooster: Chinese New Year 2017 Celebrations
    Enter the Rooster: Chinese New Year 2017 Celebrations
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok