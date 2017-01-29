French Presidential Candidate Macron Opposes US President's Migration Ban

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Emmanuel Macron, French presidential candidate and former economy minister, on Sunday clarified his support to migrants from troubled states, speaking against the order of US President Donald Trump aimed at decreasing the flow of migrants into the United States.

"I stand with the people fleeing war and persecution. I stand with the people defending our values #NoBanNoWall," Macron said on Twitter.

On Friday, Trump signed an executive ordered blocking all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days and suspended the entry for citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.

A number of politicians, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, criticized Trump’s order.

Macron is running as the presidential candidate from the liberal En Marche! movement in the upcoming presidential elections in France due to be held in April.

