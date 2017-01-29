Putin and Trump Touch Base, 'New Tone' Set in Bilateral Relations

On January 28, Donald Trump called Vladimir Putin for the first time since his inauguration in Washington, DC on January 20.
Statement of Kremlin after today's telephone conversation Trump — Putin pic.twitter.com/gUDklNIelx— Wieslaw Krawczynski (@wkrawcz1) 28 января 2017 г.
During the phone conversation, the two Presidents discussed improving cooperation between their countries in the fight against terrorism and the importance of rebuilding bilateral trade and economic ties.
"It is obvious that a new tone has been set in bilateral relations. Even in the characteristically vague and general wording of the press releases on the results of the conversation, one can see a real desire to move bilateral ties away from the sad state they were in under the Obama Administration," Dmitry Badovsky said.
He was echoed by Konstantin Kosachev, head of the Russian Upper House's International Affairs Committee, who remained upbeat about the results of the Saturday phone conversation between Putin and Trump.
"Yesterday's conversation was supposed to return content and meaning to the Russian-American dialogue, something that really happened," Kosachev was quoted by RIA Novosti as saying.
He specifically drew attention to the fact that the two leaders touched upon "practically all" of the topics of mutual interest during the conversation.
"I would like to hope for mutual interest, not only the Russian side's, in shifting to a new type of relationship," Kosachev said.
Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy head of the Russian Upper House's International Affairs Committee, said in turn that Trump will most likely build a partnership with Moscow.
Trump will continue to show such an approach to resolving international problems in the future because he is a pragmatic person and providing US interests is a priority for him, according to Dzhabarov.
Moscow sees Washington as its most important partner in fighting international terrorism, Putin told Trump, according to the Kremlin's official statements on the conversation.
Putin’s Telephone Conversation with US President Donald Trump https://t.co/SLxladlePg pic.twitter.com/TDYWkjbmCn— Towards Emancipation (@eClinik) 29 января 2017 г.
Both leaders reportedly supported the idea of improving "real coordination" between their nations in the fight against Daesh and other terrorist groups active in Syria.
Trump and Putin also expressed their willingness to work together to "develop and stabilize" US-Russia interaction and assured each other that their nations' citizens view the other's positively.
‘Hard to expect a better start’: Russian lawmakers & economists optimistic after #Putin-#Trump call https://t.co/TtNgvxMMRH pic.twitter.com/gqed7ocNKD— RT (@RT_com) 29 января 2017 г.
In addition, the two world leaders discussed Iran's nuclear program, the Arab-Israeli conflict, the situation on the Korean peninsula, and the conflicts in Syria and Ukraine, the Kremlin reports, as well as nonproliferation issues.
The White House, for its part, stated that a phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump was a "significant start" to improving relations between the two countries.
"Both President Trump and President Putin are hopeful that after today's call the two sides can move quickly to tackle terrorism and other important issues of mutual concern," the statement added.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Cant see how discussing Korea Ukraine and Iran was anything other than well you will never get 3 out 3 so which one will it be? giving choice with one hand while holding a gun in the other behind your back is hardly going to work
ivanwa88
Unlike the false news 'reset' by Obama/Clinton this time a complete reset is required there is precious little movement in compromise in regards Iran, Korea, and Ukraine.
US must rescind its aggressive globalization policy its hit a wall bigger than Ben Hur Korean needs to reunite peacefully Ukraine needs fresh elections and its country returned to its people with Lugansk and Donbass recognised as Federated and independent.
Crimea also must be recognised as belonging to Russia and Syria needs peace and its right to govern without interference respected and allocated free funds to help repair the damage caused mainly by NATO bombings and assisted aggression to terrorists.
It is long past crude deals being discussed Obama played the all out winner take all and got no where now Trump must rescue US economy and withdraw Obama's reckless plans as a failed desperate and insane plan to rescue the Hegemonic empire from natural man made decay and imminent collapse.