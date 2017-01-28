Register
15:49 GMT +328 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Rome

    'Peace for Everyone': How Italy Can Restore Its Clout During Trump's Presidency

    © Flickr/ Sarah-Rose
    World
    Get short URL
    110320

    Washington's withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement is the first step against globalization, which rode roughshod over not only the US economy but also the industrialized countries of Europe, such as Italy, expert Antonio Maria Rinaldi told Sputnik.

    Delegates show their opposition to the Trans-Pacific Parternership Agreement (TPP) during Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 25, 2016.
    © AFP 2016/ Nicholas Kamm
    Why Trump Snubbing TPP Will Benefit States Supposed to Profit From Deal the Most
    In an interview with Sputnik Italy, Professor Antonio Maria Rinaldi of Gabriele D'Annunzio University described the US decision to pull out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade agreement as the first step away from globalization, which he said has already caused great damage, not only to the US economy but also among the industrialized countries of Europe, including Italy.

    On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from the TPP, fulfilling his campaign pledges.

    Trump has repeatedly criticized the free trade agreement between Washington and 11 other Pacific-Rim states, and has repeatedly voiced the necessity to replace multilateral agreements with bilateral deals that would be more beneficial for the United States.

    Commenting on the matter, Rinaldi expressed hope that another similar agreement, the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP), will also be scrapped.

    "I am sure that after such a radical step by Trump, a discussion will start regarding the abolition of the TTIP, which has a negative impact on the French and Italian economies," he said, pointing the finger at the Italian politicians for failing to counter "this type of partnership."

    He also warned that "for the Italian economy, particularly the Made in Italy brand, the consequences [from the TTIP) would be catastrophic."

    "Under Donald Trump, Washington will separately communicate with each and every EU country rather than the entire EU, something that will lead to greater economic and political freedom in these countries," Rihaldi said.

    Rome, Italy
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf
    Italy Wants to 'Act as a Mediator' on Lifting Anti-Russian Sanctions
    The question is whether the Italian politicians will be able to take advantage of the situation in order to boost Rome's international clout and interact with the United States without an intermediary in the face of the EU, according to him.

    "During Trump's presidency, Italy could play a key role in conducting the dialogue in the Mediterranean and with Arab countries, because historically the Italians are better perceived in these regions than the French or the Germans," he added.

    "Italy, Rihaldi went on to say, can act as a mediator to resolve the conflict in the Mediterranean in relation to the Arab world and Israel; if peace is achieved, it will be peace for everyone."

    He also said that the Italians hope for the speedy repeal of the anti-Russian sanctions now that Trump has entered office. According to Rihaldi, Italy is interested in developing trade relations with all the countries.

    "Rome considers the anti-Russian sanctions a mistake because historically, Russia is part of Europe. Those EU politicians who do not think so are making a terrible mistake," he said.

    Rihaldi added that he remains optimistic about the development of the situation because it is the interest of the whole world that Russia and the US reach a consensus and begin to cooperate.

    "I think that Trump is aware of it and that he is taking steps to implement this objective. The rest of the world will certainly benefit from Russia-US cooperation," Rihaldi concluded.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping
    © AP Photo/ Ahmed Omar
    US Exit From TPP May Bring Latin America Closer to China
    Meanwhile, White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway said that President Trump is considering removing US sanctions against Russia.

    "All of that is under consideration," Conway said in an interview with Fox News when asked whether sanctions are going be on the table right away.

    Earlier on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Trump will hold telephone talks on Saturday at approximately 20-00 Moscow time.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    America in Full Retreat? How Trump's Exit From TPP May Bolster China's Advance
    Trump Keeps Faith With US Industrial States by Killing TPP - Ex-Senate Adviser
    Trump Team Confident US Can Replace TPP With Bilateral Trade Deals
    McCain Warns Trump: US Exit From TPP Puts China in Asia’s Economic Driver Seat
    'Troubling Signal': McCain Slams Trump's Decision to Withdraw From TPP
    Tags:
    politicians, impact, economies, sanctions, withdrawal, globalization, Trans-Pacific Partnership (TTP), Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP), Russia, United States, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      gavrilo
      Freeing Italy from German domination is the only way to prosperity.
      Imagine being FREE and Sovereign to trade and make mutually beneficial deals instead being forced to feed German economy instead of your own?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Miss Universe Hopefuls Sport Stunning National Costumes in This Year's Pageant
    Miss Universe Hopefuls Sport Stunning National Costumes in This Year's Pageant
    War Games
    War Games
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok