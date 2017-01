WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States is warning American nationals to avoid travelling to the Lahore area in Pakistan due to the heightened threat of a violent attack, the US Department of State said in a security message.

"The United States Consulate General in Lahore has been made aware of a potential for a violent attack in the Lahore area," the message stated. "United States citizens are urged to postpone travel to government facilities for the immediate future."

The State Department also called on Americans to defer all non-essential travel to Pakistan, noting there was also an active Travel Warning issued on October 7, 2016.