18:35 GMT +327 January 2017
    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko wipes his brow during a press conference with his German and French counterparts following talks at the chancellery in Berlin on August 24, 2015

    A Card to Be Played? Why Poroshenko Should Fear the New US Administration

    © AFP 2016/ TOBIAS SCHWARZ
    With President Donald Trump already in office, Kiev is now facing at least three main threats in its relationship with the US, political analyst Oleg Onopko told Sputnik.

    Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko smiles prior to a meeting with European Commission President at the European Commission in Brussels, August 27, 2015
    © AFP 2016/ EMMANUEL DUNAND
    Ukraine's Poroshenko 'Absolutely Sure' of Effective Future Cooperation With US
    In an interview with Sputnik, political analyst Oleg Onopko said that Kiev will have to grapple with at least three main threats related to US-Ukrainian relations under Trump's administration.

    Earlier this week, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Olena Zerkal told Reuters that Kiev must take part in any talks between Russia and the United States on eastern Ukraine.

    "Because we are talking about the future of our country, we don't want to be excluded from the negotiations. We don't want to be a card (to be played). We want to be an actor," Zerkal said.

    According to Reuters, "Ukraine is worried that US President Donald Trump will cut Kiev out of any peace negotiations as he attempts to improve ties with Moscow."

    All these concerns are well justified because there are at least three major threats related to Ukrainian-American relations that Kiev has yet to resolve, Oleg Onopko told Sputnik.

    "The first threat is a strategic one, and is related to what will happen when Trump starts to review US foreign policy; [Ukraine fears he] will not adhere to the policy of [asserting that America is] the only superpower, which rules the world. The second threat pertains to Trump's personal dislike of Poroshenko and his team. The third threat emanates from the loyalty of Kiev's elites to the US Democratic Party and Barack Obama," he said.

    "This loyalty is now working against the Kiev authorities. And if Kiev does not resolve the last two threats, there will be a big problem. In this regard, Kiev's fears are quite justified."

    Earlier this month, the US news website RealClearDefense reported that Donald Trump plans to review how Ukraine's government spent the funds it received from the US under Barack Obama.

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko welcomes International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde ahead of their meeting in Kiev, Ukraine, September 6, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Valentyn Ogirenko
    Wind of Change: US, Europe 'Review Their Stance on Ukraine'
    According to Oleg Onopko, the answer is obvious, given that Ukraine is the most corrupt country in Europe.

    "Those funds from US foundations, allocated for Ukraine's defense, national security and various humanitarian projects, have of course been stolen.Any more or less focused audit of these distribution processes will testify that Ukrainian officials were actually engaged in the embezzlement of funds earmarked by America," he concluded.

    Related:

    Peskov: Position of New US Administration on Ukraine May Become Visible Soon
    Ukraine Crisis to Be on Agenda of Russia-US Relations - Kremlin
    Tillerson: US Should Have Given Ukraine Weapons, Provided Air Surveillance
    US Should Set Up Panel to Investigate Corruption in Ukraine – Ex-Lawmaker
      marcanhalt
      The IMF is complicit in this as well. If it only takes a journalist to tell the world that Porky and his team are corrupt, the IMF in its consideration of releasing a tranche, earmarked Ukraine, won't follow it all the way to off shore accounts, will it? And who gets stuck with paying that back. Ukrainian workers, of course.
    • Reply
      marcanhaltin reply tomarcanhalt(Show commentHide comment)
      marcanhalt, The Meekhausen Putin by proxy and his Irish Muslim pal, JASleeT, are back again! Hi, guys! You are as predictable as the masks you hide behind. Right, Lee?
