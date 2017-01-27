Australia to Carry On Work With TPP Nations Despite US Withdrawal

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Australia remains supportive of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) agreement despite the US withdrawal, and will continue to work with its partner nations in an effort to ratify the trade deal for everyone’s benefit, Australia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop said Friday.

"Australia remains supportive of the principles that underpinned the TPP and we are working with the other nations, apart from the United States, to realise these benefits by ratifying the agreement," Bishop was quoted as saying by The Daily Telegraph.

© AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais Trump Says US to Negotiate Bilateral Trade Deals After Exit From TPP

Believing in the TPP's potential to "delivery mutual benefits," Australia has entered into free trade negotiations with the United States and 10 other partners, Bishop added.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order which withdrew the United States from the TPP. The countries still part of the agreement are Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, and Vietnam.