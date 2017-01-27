Register
14:02 GMT +327 January 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Montenegrin Army soldiers fire artillery look at the Montenegro flag during preparations on the eve of Independence day, on May 20, 2010 in Cetinje

    Montenegro's NATO Accession Sidelined by US Senate Once Again

    © AFP 2016/ SAVO PRELEVIC
    World
    Get short URL
    191770

    The admission of Montenegro into NATO has been delayed again because the new administration in Washington has bigger issues to deal with, political analyst Milan Krstic told Sputnik Srbija.

    Demonstrators take part in an anti-NATO protest march in Podgorica, Montenegro. File photo
    © REUTERS/ Stevo Vasiljevic
    Thought Police: Montenegrin Activist Grilled by Authorities for Anti-NATO Views
    The US Congress has delayed a vote to ratify Montenegro's accession to the NATO alliance for a fourth time, raising fears among supporters of Podgorica's membership that the process will be delayed indefinitely.

    While the previous US administration and the Pentagon were keen to include Montenegro in the alliance, new US President Donald Trump has called NATO "obsolete," and criticized the US commitment to the defense of Europe.

    On Thursday Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that "Montenegro is on the right track to join the Alliance in the very near future," following the ratification of last year's accession agreement by 21 of NATO's 28 members.

    On January 11 the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted for the second time to admit Montenegro, before sending the resolution to the full Senate, which has again delayed its vote on the matter.

    Political analyst Milan Krstic of Belgrade University's Faculty of Political Science told Sputnik Srbija that the US Senate probably delayed the ratification because it was too occupied with other issues, including the formation of Trump's cabinet. 

    "In relation to that, I think there is a certain kind of political caution. Everybody is waiting for the complete formation of the new administration, and then the Senators, above all Republicans who have doubts about it, are supposed to agree a final decision on Montenegro with the (Trump) administration," Krstic said.

    M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tanks are lined up on rail cars
    © Flickr/ 7th Army Joint Multinational Training Command
    NATO's Massive Deployment to Eastern Europe 'Ratchets up Tensions' With Russia
    Krstic told Sputnik that the Senate will eventually ratify the accession protocol.

    "America will ratify the accession of Montenegro because it's a country which, without any disrespect taking into account its glorious history, is a small player in international relations. If compromises are to be made between the US and Russia, they won't be made in this area."

    NATO accession is a controversial topic in Montenegro, where thousands have joined public protests against the accession. Tens of thousands of Montenegrins signed a petition calling for a referendum on the issue following NATO's invitation in December 2015.

    NATO is unpopular in Montenegro and neighboring Serbia because of the NATO bombing of Yugoslavia in 1999 and its support for Kosovo's self-declared independence from Serbia.

    Russia is opposed to the expansion of NATO, and sees the alliance as a threat to national security. Furthermore, the expansion is a reversal of an assurance the US government made at the end of the Cold War that the alliance would not expand eastward. 

    Related:

    Montenegro Expects to Become NATO Member Before Alliance's 2017 Summit – PM
    Greek Parliament Approves Protocol on Montenegro's Accession to NATO
    Italian, Norwegian Parliaments Ratify Montenegro's NATO Accession Protocol
    How Montenegro's Economy Was 'Knocked Out' by a Strong Dollar
    Tags:
    military expansion, NATO, Senate, United States, Montenegro
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sacred Heritage: Orthodox Shrines in Russia's Karelia
    Sacred Heritage: Orthodox Shrines in Russia's Karelia
    Apples or Genetically Modified Oranges
    Apples and Genetically Modified Oranges
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok