Tax on Imports From Mexico to Backfire on Ordinary US Citizens

© Photo: Pixabay Mexico Launches Social Media Campaign Against US Products

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik)On Thursday, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said that US President Donald Trump and congressional leaders were looking into several ways of getting Mexico to pay for a wall on the US southern border including a tax on imports from the country.

"The tax would not work, because the American consumers would pay for it," the official said at a press conference in the Mexican Embassy in Washington.

Earlier in the day, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto announced that he would not be attending the meeting on trade and immigration with President Trump scheduled for January 31 after the US leader said that if Mexico was unwilling to pay for the wall on the border between the two countries, then it would be better to cancel the meeting.

