Russian Public Figures Send Spring Festival Greetings to China Via Sputnik

BEIJING (Sputnik)Russian athletes, singers and actors, including basketball player Andrei Kirilenko, ice hockey player Ivan Telegin and lead singer of Mumiy Troll band Ilya Lagutenko, as well as public figures, such as Boris Titov, the co-chairman of the Russian-Chinese Friendship committee, and Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, addressed the website's audience in Chinese, wishing health, prosperity and happiness in the Fire Rooster Year.

The video recordings are available in a special section of Sputnik China website and in the Sputnik account in the Chinese social network Weibo.

